Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 19:29

Galway's Shane Walsh gunning for transfer to Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes

The Kilkerrin/Clonberne clubman was one of the standout players in Galway's defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final
Galway's Shane Walsh gunning for transfer to Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes

Galway footballer Shane Walsh is reportedly seeking a club transfer to play with Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes for the upcoming season.

However, as the Irish Examiner writes, his home club Kilkerrin/Clonberne will be putting up a fight, adding they are "devastated" by his decision.

Walsh scored 0-9 in Galway's recent All-Ireland Senior Football Final defeat to Kerry, having been a standout performer for the Tribesmen all season.

Kilkerrin's chairman Ian Hynes said the club is "not going to let him go without a fight" after the 29-year-old informed the management team of his decision earlier this week.

"We tried to persuade him not to, but he said his mind was made up," Hynes added.

"We've only 700 or 800 members in the club and it's just rural Ireland against Dublin again, it's just not on."

The Examiner reports Walsh is currently a student at Hibernia College in Dublin.

Senior Club Championships are due to get underway in the coming weeks, with Crokes currently holding the Dublin football and hurling titles.

"He's one of our own, every kid looked up to him and here it is all taken away from them.

"Honestly, the village now is like a morgue today. It's like a death in the area, people are just devastated," Hynes said.

"We're going to fight it, end of story," he added.

More in this section

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares makes temporary switch to Marseille Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares makes temporary switch to Marseille
Aymeric Laporte injury blow for Premier League champions Manchester City Aymeric Laporte injury blow for Premier League champions Manchester City
Andy Farrell signs contract extension to stay as Ireland head coach until 2025 Andy Farrell signs contract extension to stay as Ireland head coach until 2025
dublingaafootballgalwaykilmacud crokesshane walshkilkerrin-clonberne
Anger is important for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool chase top prizes

Anger is important for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool chase top prizes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more