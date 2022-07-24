Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 21:50

Muhammad Ali’s Rumble in the Jungle belt sold at auction for €6m

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay bought the belt after a bidding battle
Muhammad Ali’s Rumble in the Jungle belt sold at auction for €6m

Associated Press Reporter

Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight has been sold at auction for $6.18 million (€6 million).

The winner of the competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

The belt will be displayed on August 2nd at Chicago’s Navy Pier and on September 9th in Indianapolis.

“Proud to be the steward!” Mr Irsay tweeted.

“After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, said.

The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments.

Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire. Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.

More in this section

Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France crown as Jasper Philipsen takes final stage Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France crown as Jasper Philipsen takes final stage
Rugby players with early-onset dementia to issue proceedings against authorities Rugby players with early-onset dementia to issue proceedings against authorities
Cork survive tussle with Waterford in pulsating All-Ireland camogie semi-final Cork survive tussle with Waterford in pulsating All-Ireland camogie semi-final
usboxingmuhammad aliali
Lewis Hamilton still has ‘plenty of fuel in the tank’ after 300th Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton still has ‘plenty of fuel in the tank’ after 300th Grand Prix

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more