All-Ireland football final: Kerry and Galway prepare to face off at Croke Park

All-Ireland football final

Football takes centre stage today as we prepare for the All-Ireland Senior Final.

Kerry are chasing their 38th Sam McGuire while Galway are looking for their first success since 2001.

Gavin White is back in the Kingdom's starting lineup while Padraic Joyce has stuck with the same side that beat Derry in the semi-finals.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.30pm.

TODAY! It's All-Ireland Football Final day! 3.30pm throw-in for the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between @Kerry_Official and @Galway_GAA with a capacity crowd due at @CrokePark later on! Tell us who you want to win today! Ciarraí nó Gaillimh? pic.twitter.com/Rv8yU1z2R3 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 24, 2022

Golf

Stephanie Meadow has finished on five-under-par at the Evian Championship in France. The Antrim native carded a final round of three-under 68, leaving her 12 shots behind leader Brooke Henderson.

Leona Maguire shot a level-par 71 this morning to finish on two-over-par, which is currently in a tie for 66th.

Darren Clarke is aiming to add a Senior Open title to his trophy cabinet on Sunday afternoon. The 2011 Open winner has a share of the lead ahead of the final round at Gleneagles.

He's on nine-under par alongside Paul Broadhurst of England and one shot ahead of the chasing pack.

Clarke tees off at a 2.45pm, with Padraig Harrington out from six-under 30 minutes earlier.

Formula 1

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position at Sunday's French Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver shares the front row with championship leader Max Verstappen, with Sergio Perez in third.

Lights out at the Circuit Paul Ricard is at 2pm.

Athletics

Brendan Boyce is in final action at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday afternoon.

He goes in the 35km walk final in Oregon.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Sarah Lavin bids for a place in the final of the 100-metre hurdles.

🤩 One last ride in Paris to write the final chapter of this #TDF2022. But before that, make sure to follow @LeTourFemmes and the first #TDFF stage!



🤩 Une dernière étape à Paris pour écrire le chapitre final de ce #TDF2022. Mais avant ça, suivez la première étape du #TDFF ! pic.twitter.com/DaCTuNZiKj — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 24, 2022

Tour de France

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is on course to win cycling's Tour de France for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

The overall leader has an advantage of more than three minutes over defending champion Tadej Pogacar heading into Sunday's final processional stage through Paris.