Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 09:43

Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea battling over Benjamin Pavard

The 26-year-old is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.
Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea battling over Benjamin Pavard

By PA Sport Staff

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly in the middle of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea. The Sun, citing French outlet L’Equipe, says both Premier League rivals are tracking the 26-year-old, who is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo has been offered up to Manchester City, according to the i. The 26-year-old could serve as a potential alternative to Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, who is believed to be one of the club’s primary transfer targets.

Ben Brereton Diaz File Photo
Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Daily Mail says West Ham manager David Moyes has marked Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz as a top target for the club in this window. Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has also been floated as an option to bolster the Hammers up-front, but Brereton Diaz is the preferred man.

The paper also reports Newcastle are keeping a close eye on 19-year-old RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Luis Suarez in action for Atletico Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Luis Suarez: Sky Sports Germany says Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for the veteran Uruguay striker.

Aymeric Laporte: Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Barcelona are lining up the Manchester City defender as an alternative to Jules Kounde.

More in this section

RFU chief backs new Club World Cup to create Ryder Cup-style rivalry RFU chief backs new Club World Cup to create Ryder Cup-style rivalry
Sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson confirmed as LIV Golf Series recruit Sacked Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson confirmed as LIV Golf Series recruit
Football rumours: Chelsea eyeing Josko Gvardiol to replace Cesar Azpilicueta Football rumours: Chelsea eyeing Josko Gvardiol to replace Cesar Azpilicueta
soccerchelseamanchester unitedpremier leaguenewcastletransfersmanchester citywest hambayern munichbenficagossipblackburnben brereton diazrb salzburgalejandro grimaldobenjamin pavardbenjamin sesko
Fernando Alonso hails legend Lewis Hamilton on eve of his 300th Formula One race

Fernando Alonso hails legend Lewis Hamilton on eve of his 300th Formula One race

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more