Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 09:59

Ireland secure first ever win against New Zealand on kiwi soil

Ireland secure first ever win against New Zealand on kiwi soil

Ireland have beaten New Zealand for the first time on New Zealand soil.

This morning's second test finished 23 points to 12 in favour of the visitors in Dunedin.

The All Blacks played most of the game without Angus Ta'avao, who was sent off in the first half.

Andrew Porter scored both of the Irish tries, the first after only three minutes, with Johnny Sexton kicking 13 points with the boot.

Ireland then had James Ryan sent to the bin just before half-time, but Andy Farrell's men wee utterly dominant in the second half.

Porter scored his second try - with Sexton converting and kicking another two penalties to give Ireland a strong advantage, with 10 minutes to go.

It levels the series at one win apiece, ahead of next weekend's third and final test.

