Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 20:44

League of Ireland: Drogheda lead Dundalk

League of Ireland: Drogheda lead Dundalk

The League of Ireland games continue on Friday evening with Dundalk v Drogheda kicking off at 7:45pm at Head In The Game Park. While Shelbourne v Finn Harps kicks off at 7:45pm at Tolka Park.

As the game continues, Drogheda United are leading by 1 gaol to Dundalk 0. Dean Williams with an early goal for the hosts.

Dundalk go into tonight’s game away to Drogheda ten-points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

And at Tolka Park, it’s Shelbourne 0 Finn Harps 0.

Ahead of that game, Harps confirmed the signings of Australian defender Liam McGing, and Scottish striker Robert Jones.

Finn Harps’ only two wins this season have come against Shelbourne, and Ollie Horgan’s side go to Tolka Park again tonight.

 

More in this section

Paul Pogba arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch Paul Pogba arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch
Football rumours: Chelsea sacrifice Azpilicueta and Alonso for De Jong Football rumours: Chelsea sacrifice Azpilicueta and Alonso for De Jong
Winger Mack Hansen happy for Ireland to be written off against New Zealand Winger Mack Hansen happy for Ireland to be written off against New Zealand
soccerleague of irelandshelbournedroghedadundalkfinn harpsireland
Jurgen Klopp reveals family were caught up in Champions League final chaos

Jurgen Klopp reveals family were caught up in Champions League final chaos

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more