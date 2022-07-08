League of Ireland: Drogheda lead Dundalk

The League of Ireland games continue on Friday evening with Dundalk v Drogheda kicking off at 7:45pm at Head In The Game Park. While Shelbourne v Finn Harps kicks off at 7:45pm at Tolka Park.

As the game continues, Drogheda United are leading by 1 gaol to Dundalk 0. Dean Williams with an early goal for the hosts.

Dundalk go into tonight’s game away to Drogheda ten-points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

And at Tolka Park, it’s Shelbourne 0 Finn Harps 0.

Ahead of that game, Harps confirmed the signings of Australian defender Liam McGing, and Scottish striker Robert Jones.

Finn Harps’ only two wins this season have come against Shelbourne, and Ollie Horgan’s side go to Tolka Park again tonight.