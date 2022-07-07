Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 18:01

Russian-born Elena Rybakina powers past Simona Halep to reach Wimbledon final

The 23 year old’s relentless display of powerful hitting proved too much for 2019 winner Halep
Russian-born Elena Rybakina powers past Simona Halep to reach Wimbledon final

Andy Sims, PA

Russian-born Elena Rybakina stunned former champion Simona Halep in straight sets to reach a maiden Wimbledon final.

The 23 year old’s relentless display of powerful hitting proved too much for 2019 winner Halep as a 6-3 6-3 victory booked a Saturday showdown with third seed Ons Jabeur.

Rybakina, who was born in Moscow and still lives there, dodged Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players having switched to represent Kazakhstan four years ago.

That decision, taken in order to receive more funding, has paid dividends for both parties as the world number 23 became the first Kazakh player to reach a grand slam final.

Halep had blitzed her way past seeded opponents Paula Badosa and Amanda Anisimova as she looked for a third major title.

But the Romanian could not buy a first serve, with nine double faults to Rybakina’s five aces telling its own story.

It was a double fault, followed by a fizzing forehand winner, that gave Rybakina an early break.

Simona Halep was outplayed in the semi-final
Simona Halep was outplayed in the semi-final (John Walton/PA)

At 4-1 Rybakina successfully challenged a line call to bring up two more break points but this time Halep wriggled out of trouble.

But the pressure from Rybakina was telling and another double fault brought up a set point which Halep also had to negotiate to hold for 5-3.

It was just putting off the inevitable, though, with a 118mph ace giving Rybakina three set points.

Halep saved two but when a forehand floated wide Rybakina had impressively clinched the first set in 37 minutes.

Elena Rybakina powered her way into the final
Elena Rybakina powered her way into the final (Steven Paston/PA)

Things went from bad to worse for Halep at the start of the second with two more double faults, the second on break point, putting Rybakina seemingly in control.

This time Halep was able to break back, but her good work was immediately undone by another serving blip.

At 5-3 on the Halep serve Rybakina struck the killer blow, a booming backhand down the line to secure her place in the final.

“Simona is a great champion but I was really focused today and really happy with my performance,” she said.

“I was nervous, of course, but the matches I had before on Court One helped. It was my first time on Centre Court but the atmosphere I had before helped me a lot.

“I think today I was mentally prepared and did everything I could. It was an amazing match.

“Ons is a very good, very tricky player and it’s not going to be easy to play her drop shots. But I think it’s going to be a great match.”

More in this section

Luis Sinisterra becomes latest arrival at big-spending Leeds Luis Sinisterra becomes latest arrival at big-spending Leeds
Nottingham Forest sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz Nottingham Forest sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz
Zhou Guanyu happy to be back for Austrian GP after huge Silverstone crash Zhou Guanyu happy to be back for Austrian GP after huge Silverstone crash
tennissimona halepwimbledonelena rybakinarybakina
Ireland coach Andy Farrell insists players deserve second crack at New Zealand

Ireland coach Andy Farrell insists players deserve second crack at New Zealand

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more