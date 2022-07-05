Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 06:59

Pat Ryan to be named new Cork senior hurling manager

The Cork County GAA Executive will propose the appointment of Pat Ryan as Cork senior hurling manager for ratification at Tuesday night’s meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Pat Ryan is due to be confirmed as the next Cork senior hurling manager tonight.

The winner of back-to-back All Ireland titles as Cork under-20 boss has been put forward by the County Executive to succeed Kieran Kingston.

A three-year term has been proposed for the 1999 All Ireland-winner.

Ryan was a winner of Munster and All Ireland Senior Hurling medals as a player with Cork in 1999. Having won two County titles with Sarsfields as a player (2008 & 2010), he managed his home club to further victories in 2012 and 2014.

Ryan previously served as selector and coach under Kieran Kingston in 2016 and 2017 before returning as Cork U20 hurling manager in 2020 and 2021 when he guided the county to Munster and All Ireland titles in consecutive seasons.

gaacorkhurlingpat ryanmanagerintercounty
