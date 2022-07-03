Sunday sport: Limerick face Kilkenny in All-Ireland hurling final

Digital Desk Staff

GAA

The line-up for this year's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final has been set.

Limerick defeated Galway by 0-27 to 1-21 at Croke Park in today's All-Ireland semi final.

The All-Ireland champions are still on track to defend their All-Ireland crown after they picked up a three point win over Galway. Limerick will face Kilkenny on July 17th for the All-Ireland final.

Brian Concannon scored the first goal of the game for Henry Sheflin's side shortly after half-time.

Cian Lynch and Peter Casey were brought on after the break for Limerick.

In a late change Galway's Jason Flynn came in for Gearoid McInerney who failed a fitness test.

Brian Concannon gets on the end of a long ball and rattles the net for @Galway_GAA. The sides are level. pic.twitter.com/pHcwpZZ08m — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 3, 2022

After a dramatic finish Tipperary beat Offaly this afternoon to deny them their first All-Ireland minor hurling title since 1989.

1-17 to 1-16 was the final score at Nowlan Park.

Paddy McCormack found the back of the net for Tipp in the last minute after a scramble.

Cavan beat Westmeath 1-13 to 1-9 in their TG4 Ladies Senior Football Championship relegation play-off.

Geraldine Sheridan with the Cavan goal at Longford's Pearse Park as they performed an impressive late come back to retain their senior status for 2023.

Golf

Poland's Adrian Meronk is the man to catch on the final day of the Irish Open.

He has a one-shot lead on 14-under par as he prepares for his fourth round at Mount Juliet.

Shane Lowry is now best of the Irish on 8-under-par through four holes today, leaving him in a tie for 20th.

Seamus Power then is a shot back on 7-under, as is Padraig Harrington.

And Niall Kearney is 4-under-par after shooting a 2-under-par round of 70 today.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic continues the defence of his men's singles title at Wimbledon later on.

The Serb meets unseeded Tim Van Rijthoven in the fourth round this evening.

Fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz is also in action on Centre Court today - he plays tenth seed Jannik Sinner.

In the women's singles, home favourite Heather Watson goes up against German Jule Niemeier as they look to make the quarter-finals.

Nick Kyrgios has denied claims from Stefanos Tsitsipas that he's a "bully" - after winning a bad-tempered third round match at Wimbledon.

The Greek fourth seed called for something to be done about the Australian, who received a warning for swearing.

But Tsitsipas was docked a point for deliberately firing a ball into the crowd - which could have resulted in disqualification.

He admitted after that Kyrgios got to him.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton will start from fifth in today's British Formula One Grand Prix as he bids for a ninth title at Silverstone.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz grabbed pole position in qualifying, ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen.

Action gets underway at 3pm.