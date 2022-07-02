Saturday sport: Kilkenny secure place in All-Ireland hurling final

Digital Desk Staff

GAA

Kilkenny are through to the All-Ireland hurling final for the first time since 2019 after securing a defeat against Clare.

Brian Cody's side enjoyed a comfortable 2-26 to 20 points win over Clare in their semi-final clash at Croke Park.

It's Cody's 17th time to lead his home county to an All-Ireland decider.

Kilkenny will face the winner of Sunday's game, Galway or Limerick, in Croke Park on July 17th.

Cian Kenny scored his first championship goal for Kilkenny in the second half putting the cats far in the lead.

Martin Keoghan scored a goal for Kilkenny in the 35th minute of the first half.

Clare were dealt a blow before throw-in with the loss of centre-back John Conlon, who didn't start due to injury.

Clare were hoping to reach the All-Ireland hurling final this evening for the first time since they lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup nine years ago.

Billy Ryan follows up a brilliant Éibhear Quilligan save with a point to extend @KilkennyCLG's lead to ten. pic.twitter.com/w4Extk1bHX — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 2, 2022

Meanwhile, The afternoon's All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship action is underway.

In Group One, Tipperary lead Cork by 1-8 to 1-7, while Waterford have a 1-7 to 0-5 lead over Clare and Dublin trail Wexford by 2-3 to six points.

Galway have a 1-9 to 1-5 advantage over Kilkenny in Group Two, with Offaly 0-8 to 0-7 up against Down and Antrim leading Limerick by 1-7 to 1-5.

All games are into the second-half having thrown-in at 4pm.

Rugby

Ireland have lost the first test of the summer tour of New Zealand on a 42-19 scoreline in Auckland.

Keith Earls touched down for Ireland early on - but the All Blacks had four tries on the board by half-time.

Garry Ringrose went over early in the second half for Ireland, but New Zealand would add another two tries - with Ardie Savea getting his second.

Ireland's third try came late on from Bundee Aki, but ultimately it was a 23 point defeat.

Johnny Sexton will miss the second test after retiring in the first half for a head injury assessment.

New Zealand's Ardie Savea scores their fifth try ©INPHO/Photosport/Marty Melville

Soccer

The FAI has given its full support to Vera Pauw after she revealed she was raped by a prominent Dutch football official while she was still a player.

The Republic of Ireland manager also revealed that she was the victim of two sexual assaults from two other men working within the Dutch game.

Pauw says the Dutch FA failed to deal adequately with her complaints, which she has taken to the police in her native Netherlands.

Shamrock Rovers remain ten-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division following last night's 1-0 win at Finn Harps.

Second placed Dundalk beat UCD 3-0. St Patrick's Athletic defeated Drogheda 3-0.

Derry City came away from Dalymount Park with a 3-2 win over Bohemians.

This evening, Damien Duff's Shelbourne go to Sligo Rovers.

Kick-off at the Showgrounds is at 7.45pm.

Cork City remain four points clear at the top of the First Division following their 3-1 win at 10-man Bray.

Galway United ended Waterford's eight-game winning streak with a 1-0 win of their own at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Wexford stay fifth following a 3-1 win at home to Athlone.

And Shane Keegan's first game in charge of Cobh ended in a 2-0 defeat at home to Treaty United.

Golf

Seamus Power's challenge has faded on day three of the Irish Open.

The Waterford native is five-over-par through 16 holes at Mount Juliet and is three-under-par overall.

Five players, including former champion John Catlin, share the lead on 12-under-par.

Shane Lowry goes into tomorrow's final round on seven-under, while Padraig Harrington is four-under with Niall Kearney two shots further back.

Hockey

Four years on from reaching the final, Ireland's women are back at a World Cup.

And they start this edition as they finished the last - playing the Netherlands.

Tip-off in that Pool A encounter in Amstelveen is at 6.30pm.

The other game in the pool is underway at 3.30pm, and sees Germany play Chile.

Tennis

2019 champion Simona Halep is through to the last 16 at Wimbledon.

The former world number one won in straight sets against Magdalena French.

Coco Gauff is out after losing in three sets to Amanda Anisimova.

In the men's singles, Rafa Nadal continues his quest for a calendar Grand Slam when he plays Lorenzo Sonego of Italy later.