Irish Open: Séamus Power leads home talent but Spaniard Jorge Campillo out in front

Spaniard Jorge Campillo has taken the lead of the 2022 Irish Open after finishing his second round on four under par.

Campillo is on 11 under overall, one shot ahead of Adrian Meronk and Fabrizio Zanotti who both sit on 10 under.

Back in joint fourth, Séamus Power leads the Irish contingent on eight under overall.

Pádraig Harrington is further back the field at 47th on three under, alongside Pádraig Harrington after rounds of 70 and 71 respectively.

