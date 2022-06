Ireland have lost their T20 series with India in cricket, but came thrillingly close to a victory in Malahide this evening.

Set a target of 226 by the visitors, Ireland reached 221 for five from their allotted overs, losing by just four runs.

Ireland return to action with a one-day series against New Zealand commencing on July 10th.

