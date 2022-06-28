Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 13:37

Champions Cup draw: Leinster to face Racing 92, Munster take on Toulouse

In Pool B, Munster are set to face Toulouse and Northampton, while Ulster will meet defending champions La Rochelle and Sale.
Kenneth Fox

Leinster will play Racing 92 and Gloucester in the pool stages of next season's Champions Cup.

Leo Cullen's side have been drawn in Pool A.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht will play Brive and Newcastle in Pool A.

They are in Pool A with Glasgow Warriors, RC Toulon, Bristol Bears, Cardiff, Brive, Newcastle, Zebre, Perpignan and Bath.

Both the Challenge Cup final and Champions Cup final will take place at the Aviva stadium in Dublin next year. The Challenge Cup will be on Friday May 19th, 2023 and the Champions Cup on Saturday, May 20th.

