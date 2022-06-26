Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 17:07

Galway make All-Ireland semi-finals after dramatic shootout win over Armagh

Galway are into the All-Ireland Football Championship semi-finals following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Armagh.
James Cox

Galway are into the All-Ireland Football Championship semi-finals following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Armagh.

Johnny Heaney scored a second-half goal in normal time for the Tribesmen which looked to have secured their victory.

However, two goals from Aidan Nugent and Conor Turbitt in added time meant it finished 2-14 to 1-17 after almost 80 minutes of play.

There was a large brawl involving both sides at the end of the normal time with red cards shown to Aidan Nugent and Sean Kelly.

They couldn't be separated after normal time or extra-time and spot kicks were needed.

Stefan Campbell and Conor Turbitt missed for Armagh before Matthew Tierney slammed home his kick as Galway went through 4-1 winners.

armagh gaajohnny heaneygalway gaamatthew tierneyarmagh v galwataidan nugent
