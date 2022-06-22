Clare GAA secretary Pat Fitzgerald to step down in July

Clare GAA's secretary Pat Fitzgerald has confirmed he will step down from his position next month.

In a statement to clubs, Fitzgerald said he will leave the role, which he has held for 32 years, on July 18th.

The statement read: "I am writing to inform you that after 32 years of service it is my intention to step down from my role as Clare County Secretary on 18th July this year."

The father of All-Ireland winning hurler and manager with Clare, Davy Fitzgerald, added: "It has been a busy and demanding role and one I have enjoyed immensely."

He also wished the county and its teams "only the very best with all future endeavours and plans, both on and off the field of play".

"I am very proud of what we have achieved together over many long years, and I wish you every success into the future.

"I look forward to supporting our county as a fan and assisting in any way I can in the years to come," the statement concluded.