Saturday sport: Leinster face Toulouse, FA Cup final, provincial GAA action

Digital Desk Staff

Rugby

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen says his team are 'chomping at the bit' to test themselves against Toulouse this afternoon.

They meet at the Aviva Stadium at 3pm in the semi-finals of rugby's Heineken Champions Cup.

Soccer

Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Wembley for the second time this season when they contest the FA Cup final later.

The Merseysiders - who are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time in 16 years - beat the Londoners in a dramatic penalty shootout to claim the League Cup in February.

Eight-time winners Chelsea last had success in the competition in 2018.

Scottish champions Celtic are 1-0 up against Motherwell on the findal day of the Premiership season.

The Hoops will be presented with their 52nd title after the game at Parkhead.

St Patrick's Athletic have the chance to move up to third place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

The Saints will leapfrog Dundalk if they can beat Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds in their 7.45pm kick-off.

While Sligo are hoping to bounce back from away defeats to Shamrock Rovwers and Shelbourne.

GAA

A key match in this hurling's Joe McDonagh Cup is just geting underway at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry are hosting Offaly with the teams looking to keep pace with leaders Antrim in the race for a spot in the final.

Carlow welcome Down to Netwatch Cullen Park from 2pm.

Dublin will be assured of a place in the All-Ireland Hurling Championship if they can overcome holders Kilkenny in the Leinster Championship this evening.

There's a 7pm throw-in at Parnell Park.

Second-place Galway go to Laois at 5pm while there's a 6.30pm start for the meeting of Westmeath and Wexford in Mullingar.

2020 winners Tipperary take on Limerick in the semi-finals of the Munster Football Championship at Semple Stadium at 7pm.

The victors will advance to a decider against Kerry.

While Carrick-On-Shannon plays host to the EirGrid All-Ireland under-20 Football decider between Kildare and Tyrone at 5pm.

Golf

Séamus Power is in a share for ninth place at the halfway point of golf's AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

The Waterford man had birdies on four of his last four holes last night to move to 11-under-par.

Power is four strokes behind the leaders heading into today's third-round, and he's out on course just after 5pm Irish time.