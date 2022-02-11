Rugby fans get surprise message from Johnny Sexton on Paris flight

James Cox

Irish rugby fans heading to Paris have been given a surprise on board their Aer Lingus flight.

They heard a special message from Johnny Sexton to welcome them on board flight EI 2524 to Paris ahead of tomorrow's rugby match.

Ireland will take on France in the Stade de France.

A message was played on the plane from Sexton this afternoon, thanking them for their support.

To celebrate Irish Rugby fan’s first away game in two years, each person on board was gifted a ticket to the Autumn Nations Series in November on behalf of Aer Lingus.