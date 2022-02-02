Celtic move top of Scottish Premiership after 3-0 thrashing of Rangers

Digital Desk Staff
Celtic have moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table.
Two first half goals from Reo Hatate helped them to a 3-0 victory at home to Old Firm rivals, Rangers.
The win was Celtic’s fifth in a row, and sees them lead Rangers by a point.
Connor Goldson missed Rangers’ best chance of the game in stoppage-time when he headed over from six yards.
The full-time whistle soon sparked further celebrations from the home support after a big win in the Old Firm derby.
