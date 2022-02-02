Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 22:11

Celtic move top of Scottish Premiership after 3-0 thrashing of Rangers

Two first half goals from Reo Hatate helped them to a 3-0 victory at home to Old Firm rivals, Rangers.
Celtic move top of Scottish Premiership after 3-0 thrashing of Rangers

Digital Desk Staff

Celtic have moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Two first half goals from Reo Hatate helped them to a 3-0 victory at home to Old Firm rivals, Rangers.

The win was Celtic’s fifth in a row, and sees them lead Rangers by a point.

Connor Goldson missed Rangers’ best chance of the game in stoppage-time when he headed over from six yards.

The full-time whistle soon sparked further celebrations from the home support after a big win in the Old Firm derby.

More in this section

Ireland back-rower Caelan Doris in ‘better place’ after concussion troubles Ireland back-rower Caelan Doris in ‘better place’ after concussion troubles
Dillon Hoogewerf makes permanent switch from Manchester United to Gladbach Dillon Hoogewerf makes permanent switch from Manchester United to Gladbach
Joao Cancelo signs two-year Manchester City contract extension Joao Cancelo signs two-year Manchester City contract extension
The highs and lows of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal

The highs and lows of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more