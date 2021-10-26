Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 17:46

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash given all clear to play for Poland

The 24-year-old’s mother was born in Poland.
Aston Villa defender Matty Cash given all clear to play for Poland

By Phil Casey, PA

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash could make his international debut for Poland next month after being granted citizenship.

The president of the Polish FA, Cezary Kulesza, confirmed that the 24-year-old – whose mother was born in Poland – had been given citizenship on Tuesday afternoon.

Cash wrote on Instagram: “This is a very important and proud day for me and my family.

“My application to get a Polish citizenship has been approved by Polish authorities.

“I would like to thank Mr president, my family and other people who helped me with that. Now it’s time for a new challenge. I will give my all for this Country.”

Poland are second in their World Cup qualifying group behind England and face minnows Andorra away on November 12 before a home fixture against Hungary on November 15.

Matty Cash
Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, left, celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Everton (Tim Goode/PA)

Head coach Paulo Sousa said there was a “lot of enthusiasm” about playing for Poland in Cash’s family, adding: “Playing in the national team is not only a great responsibility, but also something additional, which is very difficult to describe in words.”

Cash signed a five-year contract at Villa Park in September 2020, joining from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth up to £16million.

He has played 10 games in all competitions for Villa this season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-0 Premier League win over Everton in September.

More in this section

Thomas Tuchel hopes tough love will take Callum Hudson-Odoi to the next level Thomas Tuchel hopes tough love will take Callum Hudson-Odoi to the next level
Emma Raducanu feels pressure-free but calls for patience ahead of Romania event Emma Raducanu feels pressure-free but calls for patience ahead of Romania event
The statistics do not make a strong case for the defence at Manchester United The statistics do not make a strong case for the defence at Manchester United
Sexton looking to lay strong foundations for Ireland’s 2023 World Cup campaign

Sexton looking to lay strong foundations for Ireland’s 2023 World Cup campaign

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more