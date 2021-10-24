Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

By Phil Blanche, PA

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.

Here, we chart eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.

Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20th, 1996

Philippe Albert (right) celebrates scoring Newcastle’s fifth goal in a famous 5-0 win over Manchester United on Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the title to United the previous season. Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer had already scored by then.

Southampton 6 Manchester United 3, October 26th, 1996

Egil Ostenstad scored a hat-trick in a 6-3 win over Southampton in 1996 (David Giles/PA)

Just a week after losing 5-0 to Newcastle, United were sunk 6-3 on the south coast. Egil Ostenstad fired a hat-trick, Eyal Berkovic scored twice and Matt Le Tissier chipped Schmeichel. To add to United’s woes, Roy Keane was sent off.

Chelsea 5 Manchester United 0, October 3rd, 1999

Chelsea’s Jody Morris scores his side’s fifth goal against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in October 1999 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

Chelsea ended United’s 29-game unbeaten run in style. Gus Poyet was on the scoresheet twice including a strike after just 27 seconds, Chris Sutton made it 2-0 and Jody Morris rounded off the scoring – after a Henning Berg own goal and Nicky Butt red card on a dismal afternoon for United.

Manchester United 1 Liverpool 4, March 14th, 2009

Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring in a 4-1 win for Liverpool at Old Trafford in 2009 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fernando Torres ran riot, with Steven Gerrard, Fabio Aurelio and Andrea Dossena also on target. Despite this home humbling, with Nemanja Vidic dismissed 14 minutes from time, United still progressed to take the title.

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 6, October 23rd, 2011

Manchester City’s Mario Balotelli (second left) shows off a T-shirt after scoring in a 6-1 victory at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The first time United had leaked six goals at Old Trafford since 1930, this was their heaviest home defeat for 56 years. Mario Balotelli (two), Edin Dzeko (two), Sergio Aguero and David Silva were on target as City kick-started their title drive – with Darren Fletcher’s 81st-minute reply all the hosts could muster.

Chelsea 4 Manchester United 0, October 23rd, 2016

Jose Mourinho appears dejected on the touchline as Manchester United lost 4-0 to his former club in October 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

Jose Mourinho endured a torrid return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea hammered United. Pedro and Gary Cahill were on target in the first half, before Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante broke through after the break.

Everton 4 Manchester United 0, April 21st, 2019

Theo Walcott (left) sends Goodison Park wild with a fourth goal against Manchester United in April 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer had a humbling afternoon at Goodison Park as Everton well and truly ended his honeymoon period as the permanent United boss. Everton were 2-0 ahead at the break through Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson and Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott doubled the lead.

Manchester United 1 Tottenham 6, October 4th, 2020

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is sent off after clashing with Tottenham Hotspur’s Erik Lamela (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester (Oli Scarff/PA)

United went in front courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes penalty inside the opening two minutes, but had to play for an hour with 10 men after Anthony Martial was sent off for slapping Erik Lamela. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane both scored twice and Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also netted as Spurs boss Mourinho enjoyed a memorable return to his former club.