Euro 2020 guide: When does it start and what countries are in it?

While Ireland may not be competing in the postponed Euro 2020 tournament this month, there is plenty to look forward to as the best international teams in Europe go head to head for the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

The current World Cup champions France are seen as hot favourites, but they are in the same group with current European champions Portugal, 2014 World Cup winners Germany and Hungary.

Euro 2020 will also be the first tournament in 23 years for Scotland after qualifying through the playoffs. The 1998 World Cup was the last time they took part in a major tournament.

If you are wondering when the tournament is kicking off and what teams are in it, here is your complete guide to Euro 2020.

When does Euro 2020 start?

You won't have to wait too long as the first game is on June 11th when Group A kicks off with Turkey vs Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Wales take on Switzerland the following day on June 12th at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

England takes on Croatia in their opening game on June 13th at Wembley Stadium. It will be a rematch off the World Cup semi-final in 2018 where Croatia came out on top 2-1.

Two days later one of the biggest games of the group stage sees France take on Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Group F which is known as the group of the death, will then see current champions Portugal take on Germany on June 19th in Munich and then face World Cup champions France in Budapest on June 23th.

What countries are in it?

As well as the aforementioned teams in Group F, the likes of Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Russia are in Group B.

Group C consists of The Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia. It is the first time that North Macedonia have qualified for a major tournament.

Group D sees England, Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic facing off with both England and Scotland hosting home games during the group stage.

Group E has Spain, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia, with Spain being able to play some of their group games at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

How many countries are hosting the Euros?

For the first time in the tournament’s history, more than two countries will host the event. There were originally meant to be 13 host countries across Europe, but it has since been trimmed down to 11.

As was reported back in April, Dublin's Aviva Stadium was removed as one of the host stadiums as they could not meet the minimum requirement of 25 per cent fan capacity. As a result the games will now be played at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg instead.

Belgium was stripped off their hosting duties back in 2017 due to the delays to the proposed Eurostadium in Grimbergen, which has since been scrapped.

The remaining 11 host cities include: London's Wembley Stadium, Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, Munich's Allianz Arena, the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Bucharest's Arena Națională, the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Glasgow's Hampden Park and the Johann Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Who are the favourites to win it?

After winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia, France are being tipped by many as favourites with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, N'golo Kanté, Paul Pogba and Antoine Greizmann in their team.

Germany are always seen as a tournament team and have recalled veterans like Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels back into the squad for much-needed experience.

England are currently favourites with the bookies as Paddy Power have them at 4/1. The likes of Italy, Spain and Belgium are also in the mix with current champions Portugal once again beng under the radar.