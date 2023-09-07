Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 08:47

Three people hospitalised after car hits pub outdoor seating area

Three pedestrians were hospitalised, one with serious injuries, after being struck by a car in Donegal Town on Wednesday evening
Three people hospitalised after car hits pub outdoor seating area

James Cox

Three pedestrians were hospitalised, one with serious injuries, after being struck by a car in Donegal Town on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 7.50pm, a car struck an outdoor seating area at a pub on Tirchonaill Street.

One woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A man and a woman (60s) were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the area of Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and has video camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Garda Station on 074 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Taoiseach says two referenda needed for gender equality amendments Taoiseach says two referenda needed for gender equality amendments
16-year-old boy dies after falling from tractor in Galway 16-year-old boy dies after falling from tractor in Galway
Varadkar to decide on legal challenge to Troubles legacy bill within weeks Varadkar to decide on legal challenge to Troubles legacy bill within weeks
GardaiDonegalLetterkenny University HospitalDonegal TownTirchonaill StreetDonegal Garda Station
Ireland going backwards on road safety, Varadkar warns

Ireland going backwards on road safety, Varadkar warns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more