Three people hospitalised after car hits pub outdoor seating area

James Cox

Three pedestrians were hospitalised, one with serious injuries, after being struck by a car in Donegal Town on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 7.50pm, a car struck an outdoor seating area at a pub on Tirchonaill Street.

One woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A man and a woman (60s) were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the area of Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and has video camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Garda Station on 074 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.