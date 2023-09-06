Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 07:59

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Changes to speed limits, the death of a young girl in Cork and warnings over Budget 2024 are some of Wednesday's front pages stories.

The Irish Times leads with a stern warning to the Government from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council which says the State risks "repeating mistakes of the past" by surpassing spending limits in the upcoming budget.

The Irish Examiner's main headline reads: 'Speed limits to be cut to save lives on road', while The Echo reports that the body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered from the water near Fountainstown on Tuesday.

The Irish Independent also leads on speed limit changes, as the Irish Daily Mail claims "tensions have flared" over the housing of Ukrainian refugees.

The Irish Daily Mirror also leads with the Cork tragedy, but joins the Irish Daily Star in carrying an image of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who travelled to Dubai on Tuesday to discuss the Kinahan crime group with authorities there.

In Britain, the papers on Wednesday are a mixed bunch, with some focusing on Birmingham’s economic mess, while several other splashes took on the upcoming benefits revamp for those out-of-work due to sickness benefits.

The Times, the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph have all run with the upcoming sickness benefits revamp, which will see those without work made to find jobs and work from home.

The Financial Times leads with Birmingham’s economic woes after the city declared bankruptcy after blaming its financial failure on equal pay.

As per the i and The Independent, it seems the school building debacle has now spread to the NHS, with concerns arising over the safety of care home buildings.

The Daily Mirror has highlighted Britain's education minister Gillian Keegan’s husband, whose IT firm won £1 million from the fund dedicated to rebuilding shaky schools.

Metro reports water companies are flouting regulations that dictate they can only release sewage into waterways after heavy rain, finding 388 occasions where waste was dumped during fine weather.

The Sun has shone a light on the bitter spat between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, as the ex-TV presenter unfollowed his former This Morning co-star on Instagram.

The Daily Express has slammed the French, claiming our neighbours across the Channel “clearly need to be doing more” to stop the boats.

Finally, the Daily Star has taken an international outlook, focusing on ‘the great fool of China’; a man who blasted his way through the 700-year-old wall to make his commute to work quicker.

