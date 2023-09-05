Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 14:51

Gsoc forwards file to DPP over handling of EU funds at Garda College

It comes after the ombudsman carried out an independent public interest criminal investigation into irregularities relating to the handling of EU funds at the Garda College in Templemore
Muireann Duffy

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has forwarded a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over the findings of an investigation it carried out concerning irregularities relating to the handling of EU funds at the Garda College in Templemore.

The matter first arose in June 2017 after financial irregularities were identified during an internal Garda Audit, with then-Garda commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan referring the issue to Gsoc for examination.

Gsoc undertook an independent public interest criminal investigation under Section 98 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, which sets out the commission's powers when an offence is believed to have occurred.

The commission's investigation involved five gardaí who were removed from the direction and control of Garda leadership on secondment to Gsoc, two accountants seconded from Revenue, and specialist legal experts.

A separate investigation into the matter was also conducted by the EU's Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf). Gsoc added that cross-jurisdictional engagement with Olaf, EU and Belgian authorities were a "significant element in the conduct of this investigation".

"The investigation is now concluded, and a file has been sent to the DPP," Gsoc said.

"The DPP is independent in its functions, pursuant to section 2(5) of the Prosecution of Offences Act 1974. Gsoc will therefore not be commenting further on the case at present," the commission added.

