Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 14:27

Woman caught with cannabis in luggage thought she was transporting handbags

The court heard she flew from New York’s JFK Airport and was due to get a connecting flight to London on Saturday.
Woman caught with cannabis in luggage thought she was transporting handbags

Tom Tuite

A London woman arrested at Dublin Airport over a €740,000 cannabis seizure after a flight from the United States thought she was transporting handbags, a court has heard.

Mother of one, Yejieda Johnson (26), who has no fixed address in Ireland, was arrested at Dublin Airport at the weekend and charged with unlawful importation and possession of drugs and having them for sale or supply.

Garda Tom McLoughlin objected to bail when the accused appeared at Dublin District Court. He alleged the accused had two suitcases and there was a “deliberate attempt to conceal 37kg of cannabis”.

The court heard she flew from New York’s JFK Airport and was due to get a connecting flight to London on Saturday.

Garda McLoughlin believed Ms Johnson was a clear and “immediate flight risk”. In cross-examination, the garda said that the accused maintained she thought she was transporting handbags and “never touched” the cannabis.

The officer agreed with defence counsel Karl Monaghan that the case would likely go forward to the Circuit Court. The barrister submitted that his client could wait two years until her trial.

The court heard she lived all her life in London and previously worked in a hotel spa and a coffee shop. The woman pleaded for bail and said, “I am innocent”. She told the court she lived with family members and would return to Ireland to prove her innocence.

Judge Treasa Kelly set bail in her bond of €1,000 and required a €10,000 independent surety, which has yet to be approved. Gardaí must also confirm her London address, and she must provide a contact phone number on release.

Ms Johnson was remanded in custody to appear again on September 11th.

More in this section

Garda boss to discuss Kinahan cartel extraditions during trip to Dubai Garda boss to discuss Kinahan cartel extraditions during trip to Dubai
Richard Bruton intends to step down from Fine Gael after next election Richard Bruton intends to step down from Fine Gael after next election
Department of Foreign affairs spent almost €117,000 on VIP platinum services in Dublin Airport Department of Foreign affairs spent almost €117,000 on VIP platinum services in Dublin Airport
GardaiDublin AirportDublin District CourtCannabisYejieda Johnsonalleged possession of drugs
Families of motorcyclists killed on M50 question DPP's decision for no criminal prosecution

Families of motorcyclists killed on M50 question DPP's decision for no criminal prosecution

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more