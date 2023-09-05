Department of Foreign affairs spent almost €117,000 on VIP platinum services in Dublin Airport

Ken Foxe

The Department of Foreign Affairs has spent close to €117,000 on VIP platinum services at Dublin Airport over the past eighteen months.

The six-figure outlay covered 76 separate arrivals and departures as well as a bumper spend of more than €17,500 for the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden in April.

The department said they had been able to avail of a “preferential rate” for the VIP service at Dublin Airport.

The private terminal includes personalised treatment with private check-in and security, suites for relaxation, drinks and dining, as well as a chauffeur-driven car to and from the aircraft.

The details of some trips have been withheld by the Department of Foreign Affairs on national security grounds while no costs were provided for travel associated with the Office of the President.

A list of payments details how the department ran up two separate bills of €8,778 welcoming President Joe Biden and his entourage to Ireland earlier this year.

This covered the cost of 44 different passengers, according to records that were released under FOI. A similar-sized bill was run up during the high-level visit of Spanish President Pedro Sánchez in March of this year.

The final tab for that trip was €8,778 and paid for a massive delegation of 45 people.

Other sizable bills included €5,961 for the visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in September of last year and spending of €8,778 for the state visit of Maltese President Dr George Vella in February.

There was also expenditure of €5,699 associated with a high-level visit by the Prime Minister of Luxembourg in July, €3,800 for a trip by the Portuguese President last November, and €3,448 for the Dutch Prime Minister in May 2022.

Smaller bills were incurred on behalf of UN officials, Council of Europe staff, and to welcome newly-arriving Ambassadors to Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they used the platinum service at Dublin Airport for state business including official visits, and for “appropriate welcome and farewell” for senior members of the diplomatic corps.

They added: “This is in line with international standards of protocol practice, as well as serving practical and operational purposes. The use of airport VIP facilities mitigates risks to the security of foreign dignitaries travelling on official business to Ireland and ensures discretion.

“Swift transit through the airport also ensures that foreign dignitaries can maximise their official programmes in Ireland.”