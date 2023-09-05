Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 08:57

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages focus on a range of stories from the PSNI looking for a new police chief after Simon Byrne resigned to a new report showing how children suffer from cyberbullying.
By PA Reporter

Tuesday's front pages focus on a range of stories from the PSNI looking for a new police chief after Simon Byrne resigned to a new report showing how children suffer from cyberbullying.

The Irish Times report that the PSNI are seeking a new head of the organisation after Simon Byrne resigned due to a number of controversies.

The Irish Examiner focus on a report which shows cyberbullied children as young as eight years old suffering in silence with almost half of primary age children not telling their parents.

The Echo reports that concerns have been raised around the potential loss of services at SouthDoc Blackpool in Cork.

In the UK, Gillian Keegan dominates Tuesday’s front pages after she was caught on camera complaining about her lack of thanks for doing a “good job” as school buildings remain shuttered across the nation amid the concrete crisis.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror have all run with Ms Keegan as thousands of students are forced back into pandemic-style home-schooling amid fears about the stability of school buildings built with a potentially volatile form of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

The story also features on the front of The Independent.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and the Financial Times focus on how it will impact British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, pointing out that the crumbling schools crisis has put the PM on the back foot as two by-elections loom.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports on a “miracle” weight loss jab that will save lives and the NHS £6.5 billion.

The i leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet reshuffle.

And The Sun focuses on the rogue football fan who allegedly headbutted football pundit Roy Keane.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Athlone

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Athlone

