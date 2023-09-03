Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 20:38

Pat Kenny says Tubridy has been 'tarnished' and 'will probably look overseas'

Pat Kenny has said RTÉ "ruined" Ryan Tubridy's reputation, adding that his Late Late Show successor will "probably look overseas" for his next role
Pat Kenny says Tubridy has been 'tarnished' and 'will probably look overseas'

James Cox

Pat Kenny has said RTÉ "ruined" Ryan Tubridy's reputation, adding that his Late Late Show successor will "probably look overseas" for his next role.

Mr Kenny also discussed his departure from the national broadcaster, and his role with Newstalk, in a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Independent.

The RTÉ pay scandal that ultimately led to Mr Tubridy's departure erupted over undisclosed payments made to him.

Mr Kenny feels these would have never come to light if Mr Tubridy had not stepped down from The Late Late Show.

"If Ryan hadn’t left The Late Late Show, none of this would have happened. He would have been too valuable an asset to RTÉ. But because Ryan had left, in their eyes he had lost value. He was more disposable. Then they got the numbers wrong — the €120,000. How they got that wrong is a mystery to me. With all the accountancy and audits?

"And then they came out with excuses that didn’t make sense. And in the process they effectively ruined Ryan’s reputation. Some would say Noel Kelly’s too. I have no doubt Noel was damaged by what they did."

He described the RTÉ pay scandal as "an avoidable mess".

Mr Kenny said Mr Tubridy has been "tarnished" by RTÉ.

"This is a very small pond and [he’s] a big enough fish in a small pond.

"But there are limits to what you can expect to earn and achieve. He will probably look overseas. I think he’s been tarnished here, and the kind of radio work he wants to do, he has got to be liked. If he’s fighting an uphill battle because of what RTÉ did and the whole saga of that negotiation, it might just be an uphill battle here. But then, time heals."

Discussing his own departure from RTÉ, Mr Kenny said one of the reasons behind his decision was the move to discontinue his current affairs show, The Frontline. He said he did not enjoy working on Primetime afterwards.

 

More in this section

Gardaí launch speed enforcement operation amid concern over rise in road deaths Gardaí launch speed enforcement operation amid concern over rise in road deaths
Man remanded in custody after charged with money laundering Man remanded in custody after charged with money laundering
Woman wrongly linked to PSNI on poster fears she has been made a target Woman wrongly linked to PSNI on poster fears she has been made a target
RTERyan TubridyPat Kennysunday independentRTE pay
Electric Picnic: 70,000 revellers enjoy festival in sunny Stradbally

Electric Picnic: 70,000 revellers enjoy festival in sunny Stradbally

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more