Gardaí launch speed enforcement operation amid concern over rise in road deaths

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

An Garda Síochána are to conduct a national speed enforcement operation beginning on Monday amid concerns over a rise in road deaths.

Operation “Slow Down”, supported by the Road Safety Authority, will operate for 24 hours beginning at 7am.

Gardaí said there have been 127 deaths on Irish roads so far this year, 23 more than the same period last year and 38 more than the same period in 2019.

A third of all deaths have been people under the age of 25 and a quarter have been pedestrians.

There were 25 deaths in August alone.

The aim of the operation is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The date was picked to coincide with the full return of all schools and the related increase in roads users.

However, gardaí said with the alarming increase in the number of fatalities this year, and in recent months, the operation has taken on increased urgency and relevance.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: “The trauma on our roads so far in 2023 is and will have lasting impacts on families and communities.

“An Garda Síochána continues to carry out speed enforcement across our roads.

“Every driver has a personal responsibility to not only drive within the posted speed limit but also to drive at a speed appropriate to the conditions.”

Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority, said there is a “speed epidemic” in Ireland.

He added: “This must change. We must tackle the attitude that speeding is safe and acceptable.

“Speeding increases both the likelihood of a road traffic collision occurring, and the severity of injury sustained, should a collision occur.

“Speed has a huge impact on whether a vulnerable road user is killed or seriously injured when a collision occurs.”

The operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement at selected safety camera zones and at other locations.