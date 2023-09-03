Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 15:25

Woman arrested after cyclist dies in road collision in Kerry

The male cyclist, aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A man in his 60s had died after a road collision in Kerry on Sunday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the Killorglin to Cromane Road in Co. Kerry, Sunday, 3rd September 2023.

The collision involved a car and a bicycle and occurred this morning.

The male cyclist, aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place.

A woman, aged in her 20s, has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Kerry Region.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Killorglin to Cromane Road, this morning between 8:20am and 9:00am, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

