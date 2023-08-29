Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 23:01

Number of people killed in Co Tipperary road crash

It comes days after four young people died in a tragic car crash in a town in the same county.
Number of people killed in Co Tipperary road crash

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A number of people have died in a road crash in Co Tipperary.

Emergency services and gardaí are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle collision near Cashel.

“Initial indications are that there are a number of persons deceased,” a statement said.

Gardaí said that they are continuing their work at the scene and in the process of “informing families of this tragic incident”.

It added that a further update would be provided later on.

The fatal road collision comes just days after four people were killed in a car crash in Clonmel, also in Co Tipperary.

Twenty four-year-old Luke McSweeney, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, were killed on Friday evening hours after the teenagers received their State exam results.

They were on their way to celebrate when the car they were travelling in overturned and hit a stone wall.

The funerals for the four young people will be held later this week, after thousands attended a vigil in Clonmel on Sunday to mourn the loss.

