Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 10:44

Irish man found dead on holiday in San Antonio

He was staying at the four-star Hotel Tropical in San Antonio, in the centre of San Antonio and a five-minute walk from the nearest beach.
GERARD COUZENS

An Irish holidaymaker has been found dead at his hotel room in the party resort of San Antonio.

Initial reports pointed to the tourist being British. But today police described the dead man as a 34-year-old Irish national.

Hotel sources have also confirmed the holidaymaker was Irish, although the hotel has said it will not be making any official comment.

An ongoing investigation into the unnamed tourist’s death is ongoing.

Sources close to the probe have confirmed local reports referring to the possibility of a "drug overdose" that the idea it is drug-related is being looked at.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed today: “I can confirm we are investigating the death of an Irish national at a hotel in San Antonio in Ibiza.

“The autopsy will help investigators determine the cause of death.”

The alarm was raised just before 4pm yesterday. Emergency responders rushed to the hotel, but the tourist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is said to have been staying with friends at the hotel, with well-placed sources saying they had interviewed a cousin.

Last month a 35-year-old British man died after plunging from a second-floor balcony in the Ibizan resort of San Antonio.

Police sources said drugs were found in his room during a subsequent search and officers were said at the time to be working on the theory he may have been acting under the influence of drugs.

After he died it emerged the same man had cheated death in a 30-foot fall in the same resort nearly five years ago.

He ended up impaled on the pole of a sun umbrella in a near-tragedy in September 2018.Horrific photos taken at the time showed the parasol deeply embedded in his leg.

In June John McKenna from Carlisle died after falling from his hotel balcony in San Antonio in a tragic accident.

The 22-year-old played for Sunday League side Scotby FC.

Club secretary Martin Purdie said after his death: “We haven't just lost a teammate, we have lost a friend".

