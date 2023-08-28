Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 12:02

Volume of retail sales down by 0.8% in July – CSO

There was a 5.9 per cent increase in the 12 months from July 2022
Michael Bolton

New statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the volume of retail sales decreased by 0.8 per cent in July compared to the previous month.

However, there was a 5.9 per cent increase in the 12 months from July 2022.

The largest monthly volume decreases were in Bars, with a drop in spending of 5.5 per cent. Specialised Stores, such as food, beverages & tobacco, saw a 4.3 per cent decrease in spending.

Supermarkets had a 3.5 per cent drop in spending.

Monthly volume increases were recorded in Other Retail Sales at 1.1 per cent, Furniture & Lighting at 0.6 per cent, Electrical Goods saw an increase of 0.5 per cent, and ther was an increase of spending of Fuel at 0.4 per cent.

Five sectors showed annual volume growth in July 2023. Other Retail Sales saw an increase of 30.3 per cent, with an increase at Motor Trades of 15 per cent.

Fuel saw an increase of 6.3 per cent, with the volume of spending on Furniture & Lighting at 5.2 per cent, and Books, Newspapers & Stationery volume increasing by 4.5 per cent.

The largest annual volume declines in July 2023 were in Department Stores at 11.7 per cent, Food, Beverages & Tobacco saw an 8.7 per cent decline, Electrical Goods dropped by 4.5 per cent, and Bars by 2.7 per cent.

