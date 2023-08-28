Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 10:14

Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months

The supermarket currently employs 4,650 people nationwide
Aldi to create 340 new jobs over coming months

Michael Bolton

Aldi is creating 340 jobs in its stores across the country between now and the busy Christmas period.

The supermarket operates 160 Irish stores, and currently employs 4,650 people nationwide. This year, Aldi has opened new stores in Adamstown, Cabra, Ballyhaunis, Athenry and Kanturk.

The jobs are located across the country, including 79 open vacancies in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 25 in Mayo, 22 in Galway, 77 in Kerry, and 15 in Kildare.

Recruitment is currently underway, with vacancies in both new and existing stores.

“Aldi has continued to grow in 2023 and to invest in new stores, and now we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams across the country ahead of Christmas,” Aldi Ireland's HR director Brian O'Shea said.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business, and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our team and our success in the future,” he added.

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies via the Aldi website.

More in this section

Drone over Clonmel crash site ‘disrespectful’ to families and emergency workers Drone over Clonmel crash site ‘disrespectful’ to families and emergency workers
Man arrested after €2 million of cannabis seized at Dublin Port Man arrested after €2 million of cannabis seized at Dublin Port
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
AldiAldi IrelandJob VacanciesBrian O'Shea
'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace

'National conversation' needed around AI and the workplace

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more