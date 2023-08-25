Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 21:52

Two men charged following serious assault in Belfast

The 26-year-old and the 35-year-old are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Two men have been charged following a serious assault in south Belfast.

A man was left critically ill in hospital following the attack early on Thursday morning.

It happened at a property in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast at around 6.30am.

The men, aged 26 and 35, have both been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 35-year-old man has also been charged with theft.

They are both due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in relation to the investigation, remains in police custody.

