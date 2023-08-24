Charlie Bird’s Climb With Charlie shortlisted in global awards

James Cox

Charlie Bird’s major fundraiser Climb With Charlie has been shortlisted in the World Public Relations and Communication Awards which had been submitted by his friend and public relations professional Paul Allen.

Mr Allen's Paul Allen and Associates is the only Irish firm to be shortlisted in the annual global awards which features companies in the UK, USA, Europe and across the globe.

Mr Allen said: “We are thrilled for Charlie Bird, what he has done and achieved for Climb with Charlie which has been remarkable raised €3.6 million for two great charities.“

Mr Allen added: “We have over 30 years in business and we decided to give something back, put our shoulder to the wheel and donate our professional services. From developing the campaign to working with sponsors such as Dunnes Stores and creating awareness for the overall project. Charlie’s passion ignited a nation with climb with Charlie.“

Charlie Bird set up the Climb with Charlie campaign following his own diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease to help and show support for everyone who has to climb their own physical and mental mountains in their daily lives.

Commenting on the success of the Climb with Charlie campaign, Charlie Bird said: “I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world. I want to thank people all across the country for their incredible support throughout this journey. All of the generous donations will go to the two charities which are so close to my heart. It is an amazing gesture of support for me and my family.”

Mr Bird has said he is receiving hospice care at his Co Wicklow home in his ongoing battle with motor neurone disease.

The former RTÉ chief news correspondent is urging businesses across Ireland to host a coffee morning next month in a bid to help raise funds for the “brilliant” work that hospices do.

Two years on from his terminal diagnosis, Bird, 73, said his condition had worsened and that “every day is a struggle for me now”.

“But I live each day at a time. My MND has deteriorated, especially affecting my mobility,” he said.