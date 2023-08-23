Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 16:51

Three people arrested after high-speed chase in Dublin

The car left the scene at speed and a managed containment operation ensued.
Three people arrested after high-speed chase in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested three people following a high speed chase in West Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 12:30am, a car failed to stop when directed to do so by gardaí in the Lucan area. The car left the scene at speed and a managed containment operation ensued.

A stinger device was successfully deployed on the N2 at Charleston Place in Finglas and the vehicle was brought to a halt.

It was subsequently discovered that the vehicle had been subject to an unauthorised taking.

One male aged in his late teens and two male juvenile teens were arrested and taken to Garda Stations in the North of Dublin.

The men (late teens) has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.

The two male juvenile teens have been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

More in this section

Body of man found on riverbank outside Limerick City Body of man found on riverbank outside Limerick City
Electric Picnic announces date change for 2024 as loyalty tickets go on sale Electric Picnic announces date change for 2024 as loyalty tickets go on sale
Harris criticises ‘unedifying’ dispute between triathlon groups after fatal swim Harris criticises ‘unedifying’ dispute between triathlon groups after fatal swim
DublinFinglasNorth Dublinhigh-speed chasemanaged containment operationYouth Diversion Programme
Council rejects penthouse suite plan for new Dublin hotel

Council rejects penthouse suite plan for new Dublin hotel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more