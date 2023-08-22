Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 08:20

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Reports on the fatalities at an Ironman event in Co Cork dominate Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both lead with confirmation from Triathlon Ireland that it did not sanction the event in Youghal over the weekend in which two men died.

The Echo's main headline, 'Adverse conditions', is also in reference to the statement released by Triathlon Ireland on Monday night.

The Irish Daily Mail's lead image comes from the UK, showing Lucy Letby, who did not appear in court for her sentencing after being found guilty of murdering seven babies.

The Irish Sun claims Ryan Tubridy has been offered a television position in the UK, while the Irish Daily Mirror reports Ireland is suffering a "pandemic of Covid prosecutions".

Finally, the Irish Daily Star's lead story goes to a viral video which had some people concerned that a wolf had escaped from Dublin Zoo, although the animal was later confirmed to be a pet dog.

In Britain, the sentencing of serial child killer Lucy Letby and her refusal to appear in court and face families of her young victims dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Letby was handed a whole-life order at Manchester Crown Court on Monday and The Times echoes Mr Justice Goss in describing her as “malevolent” as it says she will die in jail for the murders.

The Guardian describes the killings as “sadistic” as it also reflects on the former nurse being locked up for life.

There is widespread condemnation of Letby’s refusal to appear in court for the sentencing with both the i and Metro labelling her a coward.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror also refer to her “cowardice” as they are among several titles referring to a “final act of wickedness”.

The Sun gives over much of its front page to a mugshot of Letby, joining the Independent in attacking her refusal to appear.

The words of grieving parents dominate the front of the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph – the Mail saying “Those lives were not yours to take… there is no forgiving, not now, not ever”.

And the Telegraph simply quotes a mother who said: “You are evil.”

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that bosses at FTSE 100 companies received an average 16 per cent pay rise last year despite calls from the Bank of England for restraint on wages.

And the Daily Star reports that coffee has replaced tea as the nation’s favourite drink.

