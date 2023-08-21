Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 15:51

Gym and other premises raided in drugs crackdown in Donegal

A range of substances were seized during the raids. They include €1,100 benzodiazepines, €2,000 steroids/controlled tablets and 14 boxes of cannabis vapes.
Gym and other premises raided in drugs crackdown in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí in Donegal have recovered drugs, steroids and vapes in a huge crackdown on illegal substances.

The raids took place on three properties and two vehicles.

One of the premises raided was a well-known gym in Letterkenny.

Gardaí swooped as part of an interagency search operation in conjunction with the Health Products Regulatory Authority in Letterkenny.

Gardaí confirmed the searches, which took place on Thursday last, were targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

A range of substances were seized during the raids. They include €1,100 benzodiazepines, €2,000 steroids/controlled tablets and 14 boxes of cannabis vapes.

All the seized items have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A Garda spokesperson said "Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this investigation."

More in this section

What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Man in court on terror charges linked to PSNI data breach Man in court on terror charges linked to PSNI data breach
Tributes paid following death of former FAI president Tony Fitzgerald Tributes paid following death of former FAI president Tony Fitzgerald
DonegalIrelandgymseziures
New electricity provider Yuno Energy claims to offer cheapest prices in Irish market

New electricity provider Yuno Energy claims to offer cheapest prices in Irish market

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more