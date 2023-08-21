Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 14:53

Minster says 'imminent move' expected by Irish banks to boost deposit rates

Speaking during the opening of a new hospital development in Cork, Minister McGrath said that members of the public are "absolutely entitled" to make financial decisions in their own best interests.
Minster says 'imminent move' expected by Irish banks to boost deposit rates

Olivia Kelleher

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said that he expects and anticipates an imminent move by Irish banks to boost bank deposit rates.

Speaking during the opening of a new hospital development in Cork, Minister McGrath said that members of the public are "absolutely entitled" to make financial decisions in their own best interests.

This follows comments made by Minister for Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe last week that it was not "unpatriotic" for savers in Ireland to put their savings in other European bank accounts if they can get a better deal there.

However, Minister McGrath said that he believes Irish savers will soon receive positive news on bank deposit rates.

"I do anticipate that we will see increases in the weeks ahead in the rates of interest being paid by banks on certain savings and deposit accounts."

"I think the market conditions are such that such increases are justified, they are commercial decisions for the banks, but I certainly expect and anticipate that we will see improvements in the rates being paid over the weeks ahead.

"While the banks have not fully passed on the increases in interest rates to mortgage holders, they have passed on even less of the increase in the ECB interest rate to savers and depositors."

"I do think that mismatch will now be addressed. We will see progress on that over the coming weeks."Mr McGrath also said that he has had discussions with the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) who are responsible for various State saving products.

"I know that they intend to bring a proposal to their own board next week which will then make its way ultimately to me for sanction - that will involve an improvement in the rates of return being paid on some of the State savings products being offered by the NTMA. I do think we will see progress in the future in the coming weeks on both of those fronts."

Irish banks offer their saving customers among the lowest interest

More in this section

What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Two competitors die during Ironman competition in Co Cork Two competitors die during Ironman competition in Co Cork
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Corkmichael mcgrathPaschal DonohoeECBIrelandIrish Banks
New electricity provider Yuno Energy claims to offer cheapest prices in Irish market

New electricity provider Yuno Energy claims to offer cheapest prices in Irish market

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more