Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 08:30

Budget increased gap between rich and poor, says charity

It says the Budget provided least for the large amount of workers earning around €15 to €20 per hour.
Michael Bolton

The gap between the better off and those on the lowest incomes has widened due to the Government's last budget.

Social Justice Ireland is warning it against repeating this mistake in Budget 2024, and they said the state's cost of living measures have further widened the gap between the better off and those on the lowest welfare and work incomes.

It says Budget 2023 increased the Rich-Poor gap by €199 in the year, a gap which now stands at almost €1,000 per week.

Social Justice Ireland CEO Dr. Sean Healy says this can't be allowed to happen again.

"If you look at Budget 2023, it increased the rich poor gap by €199 in the year. The rich poor gap now stands at €1,000 a week.

"The gap between those who are poor and those who are better off will be widened again in 2024, and that is not an outcome that should be decided by any Government, if there is any sense in trying to be fair to the most vulnerable in our society.

Social Justice IrelandDr Sean HealyCost of livingbudget 2023Budget 2024
