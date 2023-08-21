Two men who died in Ironman event in Cork have been named

Michael Bolton

Two men who died during an Ironman event in Co. Cork yesterday have been named.

65-year-old Ivan Chittenden from Toronto in Canada was holidaying in Ireland when he decided to take part in the event in Youghal.

Brendan Wall aged 44 was originally from Co. Meath but was living in Solihull in the UK.

Post-mortem's will take place on the bodies of both men today. Investigations are underway into their deaths.

The organisers of Ironman say they're 'deeply saddened' to confirm their deaths.

The men had been taking part in the 1.7km swim portion of the event when they got into difficulty.

Both men were removed from the water by emergency services and were pronounced dead by medical personnel. The swimmers were among several thousand competitors who entered the water at the Front Strand in Youghal.