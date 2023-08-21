Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 08:44

Two men who died in Ironman event in Cork have been named

Post mortem's will take place on the bodies of both men today.
Two men who died in Ironman event in Cork have been named

Michael Bolton

Two men who died during an Ironman event in Co. Cork yesterday have been named.

65-year-old Ivan Chittenden from Toronto in Canada was holidaying in Ireland when he decided to take part in the event in Youghal.

Brendan Wall aged 44 was originally from Co. Meath but was living in Solihull in the UK.

Post-mortem's will take place on the bodies of both men today. Investigations are underway into their deaths.

The organisers of Ironman say they're 'deeply saddened' to confirm their deaths.

The men had been taking part in the 1.7km swim portion of the event when they got into difficulty.

Both men were removed from the water by emergency services and were pronounced dead by medical personnel. The swimmers were among several thousand competitors who entered the water at the Front Strand in Youghal.

More in this section

Two competitors die during Ironman competition in Co Cork Two competitors die during Ironman competition in Co Cork
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Ireland power past England as Keith Earls marks century with a try Ireland power past England as Keith Earls marks century with a try
CorktriathlonironmanBrendan WallIvan Chittenden
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more