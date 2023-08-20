Two competitors die during Ironman competition in Cork

Olivia Kelleher

Two participants from overseas have died in separate incidents this morning during the Ironman competition in Youghal, Co Cork.

One of the men who died is Irish but had been living in the UK whilst the other is a native of Canada. One of the men is in his sixties whilst the other is in his forties.

The men had been taking part in the 1.7km swim portion of the event when they got in to difficulties.

Both men were removed from the water by emergency services and were pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The swimmers were among several thousand competitors who entered the water at the Front Strand in Youghal.

Some were competing in the 70.3 mile half triathlon whilst others were taking part in the full 226.3 km full race.

The 70.3 mile event had to be postponed on Saturday in the aftermath of Storm Betty.

It was rescheduled for Sunday along with the main Ironman event. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The event is continuing.

In a statement the organisers for Ironman said that they "were deeply saddened to confirm the death of two participants."

"During the swim portion of Sunday's race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and postmortem examinations are expected to be carried out tomorrow. The deaths are being linked to possible medical episodes.