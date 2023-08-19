Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 17:49

Storm Betty: RNLI lifeboat rescues yacht in Co Kerry

The Castletownbere lifeboat was launched in gale force winds early on Saturday to help two sailors whose yacht got into difficulties.
By Claudia Savage, PA

A RNLI lifeboat has battled Storm Betty to rescue a yacht in Co Kerry.

The Castletownbere lifeboat was launched in gale force winds early on Saturday to assist two sailors whose yacht got into difficulties on the northern shore of Kenmare Bay.

The 31-foot ketch had been anchored off Dromquinna, and as the storm on Friday became increasingly strong, the vessel dragged anchor and became stuck on a rock.

The sailors raised the alarm with the Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Research Coordination Centre in Valentia, asking for immediate assistance.

RNLI
The vessel was undamaged and both sailors were safe and well (RNLI/PA)

Castletownbere’s RNLI lifeboat, Annette Hutton, was tasked at about 3.30am and launched under the command of Coxswain Dave Fenton, mechanic Marney O’Donoghue and five other crew members.

The Shannon Airport-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter was also tasked to help the rescue.

Castletownbere lifeboat faced a three-hour trip to Dromquinna where the yacht was stuck.

Crew described driving rain, strong winds and a large sea swell as the lifeboat travelled west, then up the Dursey Sound and across Kenmare Bay.

The yacht was found just after 6am on Saturday on a rock south of Dromquinna but, with the rising tide, volunteer lifeboat crew were able to attach a tow rope and pull the vessel clear.

The vessel was undamaged and both sailors were safe and well.

RNLI
Castletownbere lifeboat faced a three-hour trip to Dromquinna (RNLI/PA)

Paul Stevens, lifeboat operations manager at Castletownbere RNLI, complimented the coxswain and crew for their swift response and effective rescue.

“When the crew returns this afternoon, they will have spent over ten hours at sea in challenging conditions, demonstrating their very strong commitment to the lifeboat service,” he said.

The RNLI charity provides a 24-hour search and rescue service around the Ireland and the UK.

The charity operates 235 lifeboat stations around Ireland and the UK with 45 operational lifeboat stations in Ireland.

