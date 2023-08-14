Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 08:05

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Images from Dublin's All-Ireland win, speculation over Budget 2024 and further concerns over violence in Dublin city centre lead Monday's national papers.

The Irish Times' lead image is of Carla Rowe with the Brendan Martin Cup after she led Dublin to victory over Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final on Sunday.

The paper also reports plans for up the €8 billion to be directed to a new fund for housing-building.

The Irish Examiner's lead goes to the story of a mother who 'sleeps in fear' of the teenage son with autism.

The Echo reports on concerns that the latest expansion of free GP care for young children will cause delays.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent reads: 'Fears for health of thousands as shocking air quality revealed'.

The Irish Daily Mail reports a €1,000 reduction in college fees could be on the cards in the budget.

The Irish Daily Star reports on calls for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to 'make [Dublin's] streets safe or quit' following a number of violent incidents in the capital.

Finally, both The Irish Sun and Irish Daily Mirror carry stories on Sinéad O'Connor, including praise from the father of a victim of the Omagh bombing.

In Britain, a sleeping baby’s lucky escape after a  car hit a tent on a campsite in west Wales features in Monday’s newspapers.

The front page of the Daily Mirror describes the incident – which injured nine people including two who remain in hospital in a serious condition – as a “hols tent horror” and features a picture of the flattened tent.

The Guardian looks ahead to A-level and GCSE exam results due later this month, reporting findings from the Social Mobility Foundation which suggest students in lower income households will be worst affected when exam grading returns to normal this summer following adjustments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thefocuses on the economy, saying inflation will rise in September which could boost the 2024 state pension pot by hundreds of millions of pounds.

While the Daily Express reports on a Brexit boost with a quarter of businesses saying they have brought manufacturing back to Britain.

The Daily Mail reports figures which suggest a rising number of people in Wales are trying to reduce their waiting time by seeking treatment in hospitals in England.

The Daily Telegraph front page says charities including Save the Children UK and the NSPCC have written to the Covid Inquiry to criticise the delay in considering the pandemic’s effect on children.

Renters face shocking conditions with sometimes deadly hazards in the homes, The Independent reports.

The Financial Times focuses on Russia, saying companies there are earning far more from crude oil sales that was previously recognised thanks to inflated shipping costs.

The Sun meanwhile suggests England captain Harry Kane’s fourth child could have the option to play for Germany in future if they are born there following his transfer to Bayern Munich.

And the Daily Star front page looks forward to warmer weather with a prediction of 31C later this week.

