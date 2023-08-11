Funeral to take place of Detective Deirdre Finn who died in Carrick-on-Shannon boat fire

The funeral of Detective Garda Deirdre Finn will take place in Dublin on Friday.

She was killed while off duty in a fire onboard a boat in Co Leitrim on Monday.

Det Garda Finn, known to her friends as Dee, was sleeping in a boat docked at the marina in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, when it caught fire.

The alarm was raised on Monday morning and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Her colleagues said it had been her dream to own a boat and spend time on the Shannon.

She was based in Dún Laoghaire Garda Station in Co Dublin and had been active in the Garda Representative Association in that district.

Her funeral will take place at midday on Friday in St John the Evangelist Church in Ballinteer in Dublin.

She will then be buried at Kilmashogue Cemetary in Rathfarnham.

Her colleagues have said she was a pleasure to work with, and she was known widely within An Garda Síochána.