Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 11:06

Funeral to take place of Detective Deirdre Finn who died in Carrick-on-Shannon boat fire

She was killed while off duty in a fire onboard a boat in Co Leitrim on Monday
Funeral to take place of Detective Deirdre Finn who died in Carrick-on-Shannon boat fire

The funeral of Detective Garda Deirdre Finn will take place in Dublin on Friday.

She was killed while off duty in a fire onboard a boat in Co Leitrim on Monday.

Det Garda Finn, known to her friends as Dee, was sleeping in a boat docked at the marina in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, when it caught fire.

The alarm was raised on Monday morning and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Her colleagues said it had been her dream to own a boat and spend time on the Shannon.

She was based in Dún Laoghaire Garda Station in Co Dublin and had been active in the Garda Representative Association in that district.

Her funeral will take place at midday on Friday in St John the Evangelist Church in Ballinteer in Dublin.

She will then be buried at Kilmashogue Cemetary in Rathfarnham.

Her colleagues have said she was a pleasure to work with, and she was known widely within An Garda Síochána.

More in this section

Gardaí arrest and charge dozens in West African criminal gang investigation Gardaí arrest and charge dozens in West African criminal gang investigation
Varadkar encourages public to pay TV licence fee as RTÉ funding takes a hit Varadkar encourages public to pay TV licence fee as RTÉ funding takes a hit
Registration fo free GP care opens for children aged six and seven Registration fo free GP care opens for children aged six and seven
Dun LaoghaireGardafireLeitrimCarrick-on-ShannonDetective Garda Deirdre Finn
Cian Healy says Roy Keane did not address Ireland squad during training visit

Cian Healy says Roy Keane did not address Ireland squad during training visit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more