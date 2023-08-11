Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 07:33

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

An increase in notices to quit following the end of the eviction ban, the fallout of the PSNI data breach and the wildfires in Hawaii make the front pages of Friday's national newspapers.

The Irish Times and The Echo both lead with the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), which revealed Notices To Quit (NTQ) increased to over 5,700 in the second quarter of the year, up from over 4,700 in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner reports: 'No new windfall tax on banks' profits', alongside an image from the annual Puck Fair taking place in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

A number of the papers, including the Irish Independent, carry an image of Elizabeth Ndudi, who took gold for Ireland in the long jump at the European Under-20 Championships in Jerusalem on Thursday.

The Indo also reports homeowners face paying an extra €600 per month on their mortgage due to a 'bank blunder'.

The Irish Daily Mail reads: 'RTÉ's sport staff given 24 hours to reveal other work and pay'.

Finally, both the Irish Daily Sun and Irish Daily Mirror lead with the story of former Xposé presenter Peter O'Riordan, whose family home has been impacted by devastating wildfires sweeping the Hawaiian island of Maui.

In Britain, junior doctor strikes, fears over an increase in Channel crossings and a major hardware store going into administration front the papers on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say strikes from junior doctors have so far cost the NHS £1 billion as another walkout starts today.

The Daily Mail relays a message from Britain's Health Secretary Steve Barclay who “demands” that doctors end their strikes.

The Daily Express reports ministers are “privately” worried about an increase in migrants crossing the Channel.

The hardware store Wilko has gone into administration, spelling trouble for Britain’s high streets, according to the Financial Times and Metro.

The i leads with the beginning of what it calls the “mortgage rates war” as lenders start to cut prices.

Greenpeace says British prime minister Rishi Sunak will go down in history for failing on climate, The Guardian reports.

The Daily Mirror features a story on Theresa Villiers, who owned £70,000 worth of shares in oil company Shell while she was environment secretary.

The Independent writes an exposé on the used car industry, calling it the “great British car insurance con”.

And the Daily Star says people may have to holiday in “boring Belgium” if they want to beat the heatwaves this summer.

