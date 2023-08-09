Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 13:04

Sinéad O’Connor’s final resting place is peaceful spot in Dublin cemetery

The singer was laid to rest in Deansgrange cemetery on Tuesday.
Sinéad O’Connor’s final resting place is peaceful spot in Dublin cemetery

By PA Reporters

The final resting place of the singer Sinéad O’Connor is a peaceful plot in south Dublin called The Garden.

Pale roses adorned her grave in Deansgrange cemetery, accompanied by blue hydrangeas that had surrounded her coffin as it was driven through the coastal town of Bray, Co Wicklow, on Tuesday.

Hundreds of locals and fans of the singer gathered outside her former house, Montebello, where she had lived for 15 years, after her family asked that people stand along the Strand Road for “a last goodbye”.

The singer’s former home, sold in 2021 and now lying empty, was turned into a make-shift shrine since her death in London two weeks ago, aged 56.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Fans of singer Sinéad O’Connor line the streets for a ‘last goodbye’ as the hearse bearing her body passes by. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA. 

The wall outside the singer’s former home has been covered with flowers, photos and candles, as well as handwritten notes addressed to the singer to thank her for her voice, her music and her bravery.

At a private funeral service held on Tuesday – attended by the Irish President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and U2 frontman Bono – Imam Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri delivered the eulogy that paid tribute to Sinead’s “otherworldly voice” and commended the send-off to her as a “symphony of unity” that “transcended boundaries”.

After the service, the hearse carrying her coffin travelled through throngs of mourners and past her former home – to the sound of Bob Marley being played from a Volkswagen camper van decorated with the Pride and Rastafarian flags.

People followed the procession down the road, some dancing, some weeping, some touching the window at the back of the hearse which carried a photo of Sinead, before the cortege travelled on to a private burial on Tuesday.

More in this section

'Overreaching approach' needed to solve Dublin Airport night flights issue 'Overreaching approach' needed to solve Dublin Airport night flights issue
Family of Irish man who disappeared in Australia nearly 30 years ago still looking for answers Family of Irish man who disappeared in Australia nearly 30 years ago still looking for answers
Harris 'determined' to stay on as Garda Commissioner amid confidence vote Harris 'determined' to stay on as Garda Commissioner amid confidence vote
PSNI data breach 'an incredibly serious situation', says Naomi Long

PSNI data breach 'an incredibly serious situation', says Naomi Long

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more