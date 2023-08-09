Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 11:45

Man charged over Dublin hijacking incident

The car in question was later involved in a collision on the Chapelizod Bypass
Man charged over Dublin hijacking incident

Muireann Duffy

A man has been charged in connection with a hijacking incident in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on Northbrook Avenue in Ranelagh at around 8pm when a male took control of a car and drove from the area.

Gardaí said the vehicle was later involved in a collision on the Chapelizod Bypass.

A man in his early 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

'Overreaching approach' needed to solve Dublin Airport night flights issue 'Overreaching approach' needed to solve Dublin Airport night flights issue
Family of Irish man who disappeared in Australia nearly 30 years ago still looking for answers Family of Irish man who disappeared in Australia nearly 30 years ago still looking for answers
Harris 'determined' to stay on as Garda Commissioner amid confidence vote Harris 'determined' to stay on as Garda Commissioner amid confidence vote
DublinGardaiarrestranelaghalleged hijakcing
PSNI data breach 'an incredibly serious situation', says Naomi Long

PSNI data breach 'an incredibly serious situation', says Naomi Long

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more