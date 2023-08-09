Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 11:34

Electoral Commission to examine whether voting age should be lowered

The group's annual research programme will also look at the use of election posters, and whether byelections should be scrapped.
Electoral Commission to examine whether voting age should be lowered

Kenneth Fox

The Independent Electoral Commission is set to research whether it is appropriate to lower the voting age in Ireland.

The group's annual research programme will also look at the use of election posters, and whether byelections should be scrapped.

Reducing the voting age to 17 has been included in the programme for Government.

Speaking to Newstalk, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne has campaigned on the matter for years, and explains why he thinks it is the right call.

"The debate is around what age is it appropriate that we would trust somebody to have a say in their local elections or at national elections?"

As The Irish Times reports, the requests were set out in a letter from Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien to the commission’s chairwoman, Ms Justice Marie Baker, on July 19th.

While it is to consult the Minister, an Oireachtas committee and others, ultimately the research it decides to undertake is a decision for the commission’s members.

The requests made by Mr O’Brien arise from commitments in the Programme for Government.

These include an examination of the possibility of replacing byelections with an alternate list system – one where candidates would be required to provide a list of people who could be co-opted to fill a vacancy should it arise.

Such a system is in operation for European elections and bringing it in for Dáil elections would remove the need for byelections. Mr O’Brien told Ms Baker he would welcome inclusion of the issue in the commission’s research programme.

More in this section

Family of Irish man who disappeared in Australia nearly 30 years ago still looking for answers Family of Irish man who disappeared in Australia nearly 30 years ago still looking for answers
'Overreaching approach' needed to solve Dublin Airport night flights issue 'Overreaching approach' needed to solve Dublin Airport night flights issue
In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinéad O’Connor at her funeral In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinéad O’Connor at her funeral
Researchelectoral commissionIrelandvoting age
PSNI data breach 'an incredibly serious situation', says Naomi Long

PSNI data breach 'an incredibly serious situation', says Naomi Long

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more